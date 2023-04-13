Smells Like Progress: Maryland Bans Police Searches Based On Odor Of Marijuana

Maryland lawmakers passed a bill proposed by Del. Charlotte Crutchfield, which prevents police from searching someone solely based on possession of or odor of marijuana.

The Senate passed the bill with an amendment and the House passed it in a 101-36 vote before the end of the legislative session.

Highlights

The new bill in Maryland prohibits law enforcement officials from stopping or searching an individual, vehicle or vessel based solely on the scent or possession of cannabis without additional evidence of intent to distribute.

The bill also restricts police from searching certain areas of a car or motor vehicle during impaired driving investigations.

The proposed law seeks to reduce the fine for public cannabis consumption from $250 to $50.

The bill, along with a broader cannabis commerce measure has been sent to Governor Wes Moore (D).

On Monday, the governor's office told Marijuana Moment that the governor plans to approve the legislation on marijuana sales.

Photo by Elly Johnson on Unsplash