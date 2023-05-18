Licensed Cannabis Delivery Services In Illinois Undercut By Illicit Drivers File Lawsuit

Licensed cannabis delivery services in Illinois are sounding the alarm, alleging that illicit drivers are taking over and no one seems to care.

Despite strict regulations requiring licensed transporters to use vehicles equipped with cameras, GPS and no rear windows or markings, non-compliant individuals reportedly conduct illicit drop-offs in minivans and other unauthorized cars.

According to CBS News Chicago, over a dozen licensed transporters have filed a lawsuit against the Illinois Department of Agriculture, accusing the state of failing to regulate the movement of marijuana effectively.

Without enforcement, the transporters fear they will be forced out of business, as growers and dispensaries have little incentive to hire licensed transporters.

The evidence presented in the lawsuit includes photos that allegedly demonstrate the flouting of marijuana transportation laws.

Licensed weed delivery services are bleeding money as they wait for the state to take action and ensure a level playing field.

"So we have to do all these steps - and for us to come up zero," said Reliavan Transport and Logistics, Norberto Brown. "I can't keep paying the licensing fee yearly to make zero sales."

"We were just blown because we're doing all this stuff to be compliant," added Berwyn Thompkins, ACC Transportation. "We're bleeding money trying to stay afloat."

Despite the legal obligations they fulfill, the legal transporters are not very optimistic they'll get the help they need.

"You basically have the market undercut - and the transporters who are compliant just really don't have any," said Attorney Ryan Holz.

The Department of Agriculture declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Photo: Courtesy Of Markus Winkler On Unsplash