Uber's 2023 Lost And Found List: Rare Food Items, Slushy Machine, Light Saber And Of Course Weed

We’ve all experienced that sinking feeling of having left something in the backseat when you exit an Uber. Though we shouldn’t fret because the rideshare company prides itself on keeping track of items left behind and returning them posthaste.

To that end, Uber UBER released its seventh annual Uber Lost & Found Index, showing which items riders leave behind most often, including groceries, iPhones, laptops, purses, and yes, there’s usually quite a bit of weed that gets forgotten in the back seat.

"From bags of weed to pre-rolls and pens – medicinal and recreational – we’ve seen a 'high' increase in forgotten ganja goods," Uber wrote on its list.

"With warmer weather ahead and Mercury going into Retrograde on the horizon, we're back with the seventh annual Uber Lost & Found Index. As you get going this summer, try to remember your belongings when you exit the backseat. In case you do lose a precious Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, a beloved pet Toy Poodle or six cheesecakes, Uber is always happy to help return those items," a spokesperson for Uber shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine.

Uber Already Knows And Loves Cannabis

Uber’s mission, after all, is to “be a go-and-get platform, to go anywhere and get anything” and that includes marijuana in its many forms. Uber Eats’ partnership with Leafly LFLY last year to deliver weed directly to consumers' homes in Canada was a natural evolution, according to the company whose global new verticals lead Jessie Young attended the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach.

Meanwhile, if you leave something in your Uber, Food & Wine says don't panic.

“If it's been lost for less than two days, Uber says to ‘Call the driver — they're usually happy to return your belongings.’ Just use the call button in your order history, which remains active for 48 hours.”

Photo: Courtesy of Uber