Dropping Like Flies: Another Michigan Marijuana Regulator Pleads Guilty In Fed Bribery Probe, Third So Far

Vincent Brown pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy to commit bribery charge in a federal court in Grand Rapids on Friday. A lobbyist for the cannabis industry, Brown is now the third man to plead guilty in a corruption probe stemming from bribes given to former House Speaker Rick Johnson (R) during his time as chair of Michigan's now-defunct Medical Marijuana Licensing Board.

Brown faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, although prosecutors have agreed to consider motioning for a lesser sentence in return for his cooperation, reported the Detroit Free Press.

The FBI and a federal grand jury had been inspecting for nearly two years (2017-2019) during Johnson’s tenure as chairman of the Licensing Board during which time he was accused of accepting more than $100,000 in bribes in exchange for licenses to launch cannabis facilities.

Johnson pleaded guilty Tuesday to accepting $110,200 in cash and benefits during his time as chair.

Both Brown and Brian Pierce, whose plea hearing is set for May 5, paid Johnson $42,000 in combined cash and benefits to influence him into approving licenses for medical marijuana businesses during his time as chair, according to the feds. A fourth individual, businessman John Dalaly, pleaded guilty to a bribery charge last week for providing Johnson with $68,200 in cash and benefits.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green, per local media reports, released Brown on a $50,000 unsecured bond meaning he would have to pay it only if he violates any of his bond conditions, which include travel restrictions, drug testing, refraining from excessive alcohol consumption and surrendering his passport and firearm.