Ex-Michigan House Speaker Admits To Taking Bribes While In Charge Of Medical Marijuana Licensing

After more than two years of investigation, former Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson (R) pleaded guilty to bribery in connection with the state’s marijuana licensing program.

The FBI and a federal grand jury had been inspecting for nearly two years (2017-2019) of Johnson’s tenure as chairman of the Medical Marijuana Licensing Board during which time Johnson was accused of accepting more than $100,000 in bribes in exchange for licenses to launch cannabis facilities.

Recent revelations turned up three more people involved in the bribery scheme. The other three people charged are lobbyists Brian Pierce, Vincent Brown and businessman John Dawood Dalaly. All four reached plea agreements and are cooperating with the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Public corruption is a poison to any democracy. Those who wield the power of state have a sacred obligation to serve the people they represent. But when a government official takes a bribe, they spurn that solemn duty – in favor of the connected, the crooked, and ultimately themselves,” stated U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "Now and always, my office will place the highest priority on rooting out public corruption, with independence and impartiality.”

Charges

U.S. Attorney Totten charged the following individuals Thursday:

Johnson, 70, of Leroy was charged with accepting a bribe, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Dalaly, 70, of West Bloomfield was charged with the payment of a bribe, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Pierce, 45, of Midland was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, a felony offense punishable by up to 5 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Brown, 32, of Royal Oak was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, a felony offense punishable by up to 5 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

As part of the plea agreement, Johnson admitted to acting “corruptly” and agreed to repay the $110,200 bribe.

“To be clear: Johnson accepted these bribes corruptly, which is to say that he accepted them with the understanding that these bribes were offered to influence him or to reward him for actions that he might take – mainly, to help the payers of the bribe obtain licenses,” said Totten according to Mlive.

James A. Tarasca, special FBI in charge of Michigan, commented, “It is always a sad day when someone who enjoys the trust of the people abuses that trust for his or her personal gain. Public corruption is a top investigative priority for the FBI and today’s charges represent our continued commitment to working with the United States Attorney’s Office to ensure residents receive the fair and honest government to which they are entitled.”

The FBI’s investigation into this matter is ongoing. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher O’Connor and Clay Stiffler are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

Photo: Benzinga Edit with images by Monstera and Alesia Kozik via Pexels