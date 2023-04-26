Why West Hollywood Calls Itself The 'Epicenter' of SoCal Cannabis Culture

Since cannabis became legal in California, West Hollywood — on a per capita basis — sold $704 per resident in adult-use cannabis whereas Los Angeles sold $250.

That's according to Emerald Village, a marketing firm hyping up what it calls "the epicenter of cannabis culture in Southern California."

While mature markets experienced declines in cannabis sales last year, West Hollywood saw a revenue growth of 26.7%, the group claims.

“West Hollywood understands that tourists at local hotels, residents in dense apartments, and cannabis connoisseurs need places to consume cannabis safely and responsibly," Scott Schmidt, Executive Director of Emerald Village West Hollywood cannabis tourism association, stated.

“Our city is committed to creating safe and welcoming environments for cannabis enthusiasts and industry professionals alike and the revenue trends show that our approach to embracing cannabis culture is working.”

Emerald Village praised dispensaries like CALMA, which is owned by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter’s Parent Company GRAMF, for focusing on female brands and products, as well as LAPCG, for using color codes to help customers understand the effects of cannabis.

The city's openness and acceptance of the cannabis industry, along with its merit-based licensing process and a range of dispensaries, cafes, and consumption lounges, have made it a haven for cannabis enthusiasts and entrepreneurs, they added.

Photo: Courtesy Of BP Miller On Unsplash