AEW Commentator Jim Ross Advocates For Cannabis Use In Wrestling Over Prescription Pills

Cannabis has long been stigmatized in many industries, including professional wrestling.

However, according to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) commentator Jim Ross, using cannabis is a much better alternative to the abuse of prescription pills that many wrestlers have been known to rely on for pain relief.

"I'd rather somebody take a little bit [weed], as opposed to taking the pills," he said, including Ambien, Xanax, and muscle relaxers. "Marijuana, after you compare it to all those other things, doesn't seem like such a bad thing after all."

Wrestlers who use weed should not do so before entering the ring, but if used responsibly, it could be a healthier way to manage the physical and emotional strains of the profession, Ross noted.

Moreover, as more states legalize cannabis for medical and recreational use, the attitudes towards the substance are slowly shifting in the sports world — especially pro-wrestling.

See Also: Snoop Dogg Praises NBA Policy Change

Wrestling legend Ric Flair, for example, has spoken at length about the benefits of cannabis at two Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences.

And while more research is needed to fully understand the potential benefits of cannabis, it's regarded as a safer alternative to many prescription drugs, which may come with a range of side effects and risks, including addiction, overdose, and long-term damage to the body.

Ross' family is set to open a cannabis venture, underscoring how the industry is beginning to embrace the potential benefits of cannabis and move away from the stigma that has long surrounded it.

During Ross' time with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE, using marijuana was considered a violation of the company's wellness policy and the promotion's superstars risked suspension if they were caught with THC in their system.

That policy has reportedly changed in recent years.

Next: Is Cannabis A Performance-Enhancing Drug? The Science Is In And The Answer Is No

Photo: Courtesy Of Brandon Oliver On Flickr