Charlotte's Web Launches ReCreate CBD Brand Offering Benefits Of Whole-Plant Hemp Extract With Botanicals And Other Functional Ingredients

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB is expanding its portfolio of brands with the introduction of ReCreate.

"ReCreate by Charlotte's Web initially launching for sports and fitness represents the first step in its expansion into lifestyle cultural verticals," stated Jacques Tortoroli, CEO. "The brand strategy is poised to capitalize on the growing trend of CBD infused functional botanical wellness formulations for self-care and mental well-being among Millennials and GenZers, who make up approximately 47% of a multi-billion-dollar CBD market."

ReCreate aligns with the company's partnership with Major League Baseball and its innovation commitment to NSF Certified for Sport CBD products. Charlotte's Web plans to promote ReCreate products as part of its league sponsorship across MLB media platforms such as MLB.com & MLB Network and at MLB Jewel Events including All-Star Week and the World Series presented by Capital One. ReCreate products have secured early interest from leading retailers including Fresh Thyme, The Vitamin Shoppe, and will also be distributed through Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, to be introduced this Fall.

"The shared ethos of Charlotte's Web and MLB's partnership recognizes the importance of an athlete's mental state in achieving greatness," stated Jared Stanley, co-founder and COO of Charlotte's Web. "Through ReCreate's innovative products, professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and novices can revolutionize their approach to sports by enhancing a calm and focused mind, while also helping to promote recovery, sleep, brain support, and energy."

ReCreate broad spectrum CBD extracts are derived from Charlotte's Web patented hemp cultivars. ReCreate's formulations combine the benefits of whole-plant hemp extract with botanicals and other functional ingredients to help consumers achieve targeted experiences.

