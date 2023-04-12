Joint Venture Partnership Expands Access To Psychedelics Therapy For Some 50K Patients

Ketamine clinics operator Revitalist Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. RVLWF and psilocybin bioscience and wellness platforms company Wake Network have partnered with GCM Partners LLC to offer new ketamine treatment locations in two facilities in Chicago, two in Orlando and one in Miami.

These facilities will serve patients with Revitalist ketamine protocols. The joint venture provides Revitalist and Wake Network the opportunity to offer contractual licensing and managed services deals across the U.S. for medical clinics, behavioral clinics and hospital facilities.

“Given the termination of the COVID-19 emergency order on April 10, 2023 [H.J.Res.7], any operator in this space must have as part of its strategy telemedicine and brick-and-mortar capabilities,” said GCM Partners CEO, Dr. George Gavrilos.

The agreement expands Revitalist and Wake’s virtual telemedicine services and supports treatments with ketamine therapy, medical-grade CBD and functional mushrooms as well as helping patients wishing to discontinue their antidepressants, benzodiazepines or narcotic medications.

Revitalist brick-and-mortar services can now be found in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago, Johnson City, and Knoxville. The company also has a managed service agreement with Monarch Athletic Club in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, virtual service offerings are available in 33 states, offering access to over 200 million Americans: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Spotmatik Ltd on Shutterstock and Wikimedia Commons.