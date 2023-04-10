Exclusive: Perfect Blends Secures $1M To Transform Cannabis Industry With Patented Infusion Platform

Perfect Blends has raised $1 million in a financing round led by Douglas Hannah of Silverleaf Venture Partners, along with a group of private investors. The funding will be used to commercialize its proprietary infusion technology for cannabis flower, providing a platform solution for the industry that addresses the challenges associated with cultivating consistent flower products at scale.

According to the company, the all-natural infusion process developed by Perfect Blends seamlessly infuses and stabilizes cannabis flower with various terpenes, cannabinoids, and other active compounds, ensuring a consistent experience. This consistency, along with product differentiation such as enhanced potency, is essential for maintaining customer loyalty and driving repurchase rates in a competitive market. "After making 40+ investments in cannabis companies over the past several years, this is the most disruptive technology in cannabis I've seen to date," stated Doug Hannah. "I'm excited to work closely with the team at Perfect to bring this platform to companies in the US and abroad."

Perfect Blends co-founder and CEO, Dean Hollander, expressed the company's excitement about the potential impact of the platform. "In speaking with dozens of manufacturers, we learned that they were all facing challenges producing flower products that meet the demands of the market. To address these challenges, we developed a scalable solution that enables companies to create more consistent flower products with higher potencies and enhanced flavor profiles that can be easily reproduced in multiple markets. We also developed a proprietary process to produce dozens of formulations that enable companies to dramatically enhance the variety of flower and preroll SKUs available to consumers."

The investment capital will be used to accelerate the commercialization of Perfect Blends' infusion platform, expand production facilities, and establish strategic partnerships with manufacturers and brands in the cannabis industry. Perfect Blends currently offers over 50 formulations on the platform, including many that were popular in past decades, such as Acapulco Gold or Thai Stick, but have become increasingly difficult to find. By providing a diverse range of strain formulations and enabling manufacturers and brands to offer customizable and consistent experiences, Perfect Blends

aims to help the cannabis industry adapt to evolving consumer preferences and market demands.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash