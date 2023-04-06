Tilray Medical Enters Into Export And Distribution Partnership With Cansativa Group

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY announced that its medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has expanded its European footprint across the Czech Republic through a new export and distribution partnership with Cansativa Group. The new strategic partnership broadens Tilray Medical’s distribution of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products across pharmacies and hospitals to support medical cannabis patient care.

Denise Faltischek, chief strategy officer and head of international, Tilray Brands, stated, "We are extremely proud to broaden our distribution across the Czech Republic and offer our EU-GMP certified medicinal cannabis products to help support medical cannabis patients in need. Our Tilray Medical team remains dedicated to patient advocacy across our international markets by providing quality medicinal cannabis for commercial, compassionate access, and research purposes."

Tilray Medical offers a comprehensive portfolio of medical cannabis products in over 20 countries that patients may access by consulting their healthcare practitioner.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo by Esteban López on Unsplash