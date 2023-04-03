The Happy Chef Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Of Cannabis Cookbook Ft. B-Real, Expands Collection And Ventures Into Psychedelics

Dee Russell, better known as Edible Dee - The Happy Chef, is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her cannabis cookbook.

Seen on Netflix NFLX's 'Cooking On High', Snoop Dogg’s MerryJane and "Bong Appetite" a cannabis cooking show she co-hosted with B-Real of Cypress Hill, Russell is re-releasing her famed cookbook with a new edition and cover, featuring updated science, recipes and happenings in the cannabis culture. "The Happy Chef Expert Cannabis Cookbook" will also be available in Spanish as "La Chef Feliz: Gastronomia de Cannabis" for the first time. Both new editions will be released on April 20, 2023, with pre-orders available now.

A New Take On An Old Topic

Russell explains her decision to re-launch her cookbook series and make it available in Spanish. "My work as a consultant and formulator in the industry has brought me to many different countries; the latest being the countries of Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico and Puerto Rico," she says. "I saw and learned firsthand that, even though I am considered a top consultant in my field, I still feel like I am always learning and hope to keep always learning."

"But in my travels in helping these other countries and brands get started, I realize how far behind many other countries (and markets) are versus how we on the west coast of the United States operate, so I feel that providing education on what we do is of utmost importance now more than ever as the industry is growing and growing fast," she adds.

Delic Dishes

Before the world was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell launched her live cannabis cooking show at a Curaleaf CURLF dispensary Las Vegas, selling out seats for the first two shows.

During the pandemic, The Happy Chef remained busy, using the extra time to finish her writings and launch her first psychedelic cookbook titled "Delic Dishes: The Happy Chef's Guide to Cooking with Psychedelics" at the end of 2020.

In addition, Russell is currently working on a textbook titled "Manufacturing Cannabis: The Art of Cannabis Alchemy," co-written with her partner Humberto Simonetti of Cannasseur Boys. The textbook will also be translated into Spanish as "Alquimia Cannábica" and is scheduled to launch on January 5, 2024.

Living 'Rico'

In recent years, Russell relocated to Puerto Rico to be with her partner and work on the island. While living in Puerto Rico, she has fallen in love with the culture and Spanish language, which inspired her to translate her books into Spanish.

"Translating the books into Spanish helped me learn just as much as it will help others in transitioning into my new home," she shares.

However, the past year has not been without challenges for The Happy Chef. Russell experienced a significant loss in her personal life, losing her brother to a stroke and multiple blood clots in his brain. On the day of her brother's funeral, she suffered a pulmonary embolism with multiple clots in her lungs and nearly lost her life. These events have led to lifestyle changes, including no longer smoking cannabis. As a result, Russell has become more creative and innovative in her formulations, recently launching a line of all-natural, non-GMO gummies and edible lines infused with bubble hash rosin of Rosa Reta in Puerto Rico.

Dee Russell, The Happy Chef, remains actively involved with Dr. Greenthumb, Elite Gardens, and American Green, promising more exciting news and product launches in the near future. With a variety of educational resources and innovative products, The Happy Chef continues to make waves in the cannabis and psychedelics industries.