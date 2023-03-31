Marijuana Bill Advances In Minnesota, Montana MMJ Program Saved By Senate Committee And More

Measure 110 In OR

Oregon lawmakers and addiction service providers are collaborating to improve the state's drug decriminalization law, Measure 110. House Bill 2513 was to address the issues found in a state audit. The bill aims to provide the oversight council with more staff and administrative help and clarify roles for involved agencies. Over 60,000 Oregonians have utilized Measure 110 services, reported journalist Ben Botkin for the Oregon Capital Chronicle.

Legalization In MN

The Minnesota House Taxes Committee approved a bill to legalize marijuana following an amendment that changed various tax provisions of the legislation. The measure, proposed by Rep. Zack Stephenson, gradually decreases the tax rate for cannabis sales over time, starting at eight percent and reducing to 5.25 percent in 2025, reported Marijuana Moment.

Regulators will then assess the rate every two years to further reduce taxes. Stephenson emphasized that revenue generated from marijuana sales should go towards implementing the cannabis bill, rather than funding other state government activities.

Cannabis Lounges Delayed In Detroit

There are no cannabis lounges in Detroit, but the city plans to license up to 30 in three phases. However, cannabis lounges are rare in Michigan due to their unique business model, which allows smoking on-site but not the sale of cannabis or alcohol.

The first phase of applications for licenses has ended, but none were approved. The second round has yet to be announced. While the high costs and zoning approvals make the business model challenging, city officials hope to license some in the next round as the industry grows.

Alleged Product Alteration By Cannabis Business Leads To Child Health Concerns

On Wednesday, locations of LA Harvest Company, located in Hancock County and St. Tammany Parish, Missouri, were raided by authorities for allegedly selling illegal marijuana products with concentrations of THC above the legal limit, altering labels and lab results on its products.

Bill Restricting Montana's Medical Marijuana Program Blocked By Senate Committee

The Senate Business, Labor, and Economic Affairs Committee in Montana voted 6-4 to table Senate Bill 546, which would have dismantled the state's marijuana industry and eliminated all adult-use dispensaries. The bill sought to raise the state tax on medical marijuana, put significant limits on MMJ potency and allowable amounts for possession, and reduced the number of plants an adult can grow at home.

Despite concerns about marijuana potency and youth access, the bill was unanimously opposed by three Republican and three Democratic committee members.

Image by Anne-Onyme on Pixabay.