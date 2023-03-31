Canadian At-Home Microdose Psilocybin Clinical Trial Finalized, Here Are The Details

Biopharma company Apex Labs Ltd. has completed one of the first take-home microdose psilocybin clinical trials, meeting all study endpoints over a two-month period with no adverse events reported.

CEO Tyler Powell called it a clinical milestone and said he's certain it will help the company's position as a first mover in take-home psilocybin treatment while advancing its commitment to treating “the substantial unmet need” within the Veteran community.

The Health-Canada-approved study, which began in January and completed patient dosing on March 29, seeks safety, efficacy and tolerability of take-home proprietary GMP-compliant synthetic psilocybin APEX-52 in veterans with PTSD-related depression.

See also: Two States Discuss Psychedelics Therapy For Veterans With Depression & PTSD In Policy Committees

The trial also assessed the stability of symptoms when transitioning from illicit unregulated psilocybin to regulated APEX-52.

See also: Understanding The Psilocybin Supply Chain: Every Production Method Explained

APEX was granted approval to commence a 294-participant Phase 2b take-home microdose clinical trial, the largest approved to date, to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of APEX-52 in treating depression and anxiety among adults with PTSD.

Benzinga’s PCC

Benzinga’s Psychedelics Capital Conference is almost here!

April 13th at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel will be THE place to set up deals, raise money, meet investors and key partners and learn from the industry’s greatest.

Get your tickets now!

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Pexels.