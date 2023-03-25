EXCLUSIVE: G-Eazy Reveals His Dream Musical Collaboration With A Legendary Artist - Can You Guess Who?

In an exclusive interview around the launch of his cannabis and lifestyle brand, Floristry*, rapper G-Eazy opened up about his dream musical collaboration and the recent.
G's Dream Feat.
The multi-talented artist revealed that his ultimate collaboration would be with none other than the legendary John Lennon.
When asked why he chose Lennon, G-Eazy explained, "I just think from his approach to music, he was an explorer, to life and philosophy and culture in general, somebody with, you know, obviously a great imagination."
He further elaborated that Lennon's lack of classical training, compared to fellow Beatle Paul McCartney, required more imagination and less mathematical precision when writing music.
G-Eazy also admired Lennon's post-Beatles career, particularly his marriage to Yoko Ono, which showcased his progressive and forward-thinking approach to art and the world. He said, "There was a lot of progressive forward thinking, you know, both in his approach to art, but also, you know, the world as a whole."
Moreover, G-Eazy appreciated Lennon's impact on various aspects of life, such as politics and human relationships. He noted, "I think from a philosophy standpoint, from an art standpoint, from a musical standpoint, and from a cultural standpoint, he was somebody with a great imagination."
The conversation with John Lennon, G-Eazy believes, would be "overflowing, awesome, and inspiring."
As he continues to make strides in both the music and cannabis industries, G-Eazy's admiration for Lennon's creativity and imagination undoubtedly plays a role in shaping his own approach to his artistic and entrepreneurial ventures.
Photo: Courtesy of Floristry*.
