EXCLUSIVE: DJ Khaled Reveals His Dream Musical Collab Lineup, From Bob Marley To Rihanna

During an exclusive interview a few months ago, famed musician and producer DJ Khaled discussed his dream music collaborations and his affinity for the healing properties of cannabis, as he launched his own CBD-infused men's grooming line, BLESSWELL.

When asked about his ultimate collaboration, Khaled said: "I mean, my dream collaboration would be Bob Marley, Biggie Smalls, Tupac, Garnett Silk, Lauryn Hill, Andre 3000, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rihanna. Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson, all in one record."

He then moved on to discuss cannabis.

DJ Khaled has long been familiar with cannabis and its benefits. "It goes back to listening to Bob Marley. But it's not about cannabis, it’s about studying and understanding the knowledge of cannabis," he said. Khaled's understanding of cannabis extends to its healing capabilities and the various ways people use it to treat different conditions, meditate, or find relief.

In recent years, scientific breakthroughs have furthered Khaled's appreciation for what cannabis can do.

"The knowledge is so powerful that it became legal in a lot of places. I see it: every day, a new headline. It shows you the power of the knowledge, not just about cannabis, but anything that you want to know about: Do your research, do your history," he advised. Khaled emphasized that cannabis should be used responsibly and never recklessly, as it is about healing, learning, and self-care.

Khaled also passionately advocates for the legalization of medical cannabis. "We must always represent anything to help people. You can help and heal people. Anything that involves self-care and blessing… we should never stop that, in anything, not just in this category [cannabis]; in anything," he ended.

Photo courtesy of Blesswell.

Lee en español: DJ Khaled y el Cannabis: 'Lo Uso, lo Vivo, Estoy Metido de Lleno en Esto'