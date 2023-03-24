Irwin Naturals Cannabis Products Launch Nationwide In Canada

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X) announced the release of Irwin Naturals Cannabis’ new CBD 25mg Softgels in Canada, available nationwide through the Starseed Medicinal Medical Group platform.

CBD 25mg Softgels are just the first of five CBD and THC products that Irwin Naturals Cannabis, through its licensing agreement with Entourage Health Corp. ETRGF, plans to launch nationwide in Canada over the next few months. The company's product lineup will include a range of CBD and THC products designed in a variety of formulations to suit consumers’ varying needs.

"We're thrilled to be launching our first cannabis product in Canada," stated Klee Irwin, founder of Irwin Naturals Cannabis. "With our CBD 25mg Softgels, we are bringing a high-quality cannabis-derived CBD oil product to allow consumers to incorporate premium CBD into their daily health regimens. We're excited to be able to bring the benefits of CBD to consumers across the country."

The full line of Irwin Naturals Cannabis products will be offered as softgels that utilize hemp seed oil and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. There will be five different formulations: THC (10 mg THC), CBD (25 mg CBD), 1:1 (10 mg CBD, 10 mg THC), 3:1 (30 mg CBD, 10 mg THC) and a 2:1 formulation that combines THC and the cannabinoid CBN (10 mg THC, 5 mg CBN).

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash