Glass House Brands FY22 Revenue Grows 31%, What About Adjusted EBITDA?

Glass House Brands Inc. GLASF GHBWF GLAS GLAS released financial results for its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, revealing Q4 net sales of $32.2 million increased 75% from $18.4 million in Q4 2021 and 14% sequentially from $28.3 million in Q3 2022.

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights

Gross profit was $10.2 million, or 32% of net revenues, compared to $(0.4) million, or (2)%, in Q4 2021 and $8.7 million, or 31% in Q3 2022.

Gross Margin was 32%, compared to (2)% in Q4 2021 and gross margin of 31% in Q3 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.6) million, compared to $(9.1) million in Q4 2021 and $(2.7) million in Q3 2022.

Cash balance was $14.1 million at quarter-end, down 19% from Q3 2022 quarter end.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for 2022 were $90.9 million, an increase of 31% from 2021.

Gross profit was $21.5 million, or 24% of net revenue, compared to $16.0 million and 23% of net revenue in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $21.4 million in the full year 2022 compared to a loss of $11.8 million for the full year 2021.

2023 Outlook

The company accelerated its cash flow guidance of positive free cash flow excluding expansion capex from the third quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2023.

Positive adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2023 and maintaining it for the remainder of the year.

Q1 2023 revenue is expected to be between $27 million and $29 million.

The company expects Q1 gross margins to improve slightly from Q4 levels of 32% despite the lower seasonal production in cultivation and its projected Q1 23 cost of production of $200 per pound based on a projected 45,000 pounds of biomass production.

Q1 Adjusted EBITDA to improve from Q4 but to be slightly negative.

Ending cash balance for Q1 23 is forecast to be ~$12.5 million.

Revenue guidance of $160 million for FY 2023

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Kindel Media on Pexels