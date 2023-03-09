Illinois' Recreational Marijuana Consumers Can Now Buy Stiiizy's Exclusive Product Selection

Cannabis brand Stiiizy has revealed plans to enter the regulated cannabis market in Illinois, expanding its presence to five states, reported journalist A.J. Harrington for Forbes on Thursday.

The company will introduce three of its popular product lines in over 90% of the licensed dispensaries in the State. The new expansion in the Midwest comes after the brand disembarked in Michigan.

“It made perfect sense to expand to Illinois,” Stiiizy managing partner Ryan Jundt said in a statement. “We also see a true cannabis culture in Illinois, one that’s underserved. We love markets like that because when we go where there’s a genuine cannabis culture, we meet that demand.”

Stiiizy will initially launch in Illinois with three of its well-known product lines, starting with the Stiiizy "OG" Pod which has botanical terpenes and is available in various sativa, indica and hybrid cultivars in one-gram and half-gram sizes.

Additionally, Stiiizy "CDT" Pods, extracted from single-sourced plants to preserve each flower strain's natural terpene profile, and the Stiiizy "Liiil" Disposable Pod will be part of the initial selection, described as a "weed pen" that provides an unexpected vaping experience.

Photo by Joel Mott on Unsplash.