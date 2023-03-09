Curaleaf And Fab 5 Freddy Launch B Noble Cannabis Brand In Florida

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA announced the expansion of its B NOBLE partnership across Florida.

B NOBLE is a for-profit, cause-based cannabis brand founded by hip-hop pioneer, filmmaker, visual artist and cannabis advocate, Fab 5 Freddy. In partnership with Curaleaf's corporate social responsibility program, Rooted in Good, the B NOBLE brand launched in 2021 and became the company's first large-scale, social equity-focused venture. The brand has expanded its complete suite of advocacy-based products to nine states. At launch, B NOBLE will introduce the following strains at Curaleaf dispensaries throughout Florida:

Lady Madonna (hybrid): A combination of Gushers and Strawberry Banana strains.

PB Souffle (indica): Marked by dense purple flowers with a sweet, creamy aroma.

With every B NOBLE sale, 10% of the proceeds will be donated to GreenBook Academy, a group that aims to create job opportunities for everyone through education. Greenbook's online multi-language, educational platform provides career-based curriculums.

Patients in Florida can participate in Curaleaf's revamped rewards program earning loyalty points for every dollar spent that can be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at any Curaleaf-operated dispensary. This applies to all B NOBLE products across the country, which are sold in nine of the 19 states that Curaleaf operates in.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash