'Safety Of A Child Is Number One' Says Arkansas MMJ Grower, GOP State Sen. Seeks Regulation Of Delta-8 THC

Arkansas Senator Tyler Dees (R) filed legislation, SB 358, that would regulate delta-8 THC products in the state. The bill, co-sponsored by senators Justin Boyd (R) and four other lawmakers, would "prohibit the growth, processing, sale, transfer, or possession of industrial hemp that contains certain delta tetrahydrocannabinol substances.”

Furthermore, the legislation would make sure that delta-8, delta-9 and delta-10 are on the list of the state's schedule six controlled list substances, which is something the Arkansas Department of Health is already working on.

"Delta-8 and Delta-9 are too easily accessible for our kids. A ban is the best way to keep these psychoactive and harmful drugs from harming our kids," said Sen. Boyd, as reported by KATV.

The legislation was introduced on the Senate floor and now heads to the Senate Agriculture committee for consideration.

What Is Delta-8?

Delta-8 THC is a chemical component of the cannabis plant. Although it occurs naturally in very small concentrations, it can produce mild psychoactive effects in some people similar to delta-9 THC (the compound that gets you high).

New industrial methodologies enable delta-8 THC to be converted from CBD derived from hemp. Products developed as a result of the 2018 federal Farm Bill that legalized hemp are therefore not subject to the same testing requirements as cannabis, creating a legal loophole.

Completely Unregulated, Endangering Children

A Seven on Your Side investigation recently confirmed that delta-8 products in Arkansas are almost entirely unregulated and could be the cause for an increase in THC-edible ingestions among minors. Often found at convenience stores and vape shops, they have no regulations on dosing, safety packaging or age requirements.

"You're old enough to walk into the gas station, you got $10 for Christmas from grandma, you can buy that product right there,” said Robert Lercher, spokesperson for Bold Cultivation, one of eight Arkansas companies licensed to grow and package medical marijuana. "The safety of a child is number one."

Arkansas is not the only state that wants to regulate delta-8. Dees’s bill comes on the heels of recent similar efforts across Georgia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and New Jersey.

