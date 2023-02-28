Iowa Business Behind Push To Legalize Marijuana Flower Sales Accused Of Corrupting State MMJ Board

Iowa's state cannabis regulator dismissed a suggestion on Monday to expand the product type available under the state's medical marijuana program and chastised a company for its attempts to skirt the stringent cannabis rules in place, reported The Des Moines Register.

What Happened?

A petition from Bud and Mary's, which operates as the only medical marijuana product manufacturer in Iowa, sought to add "vaporizable flower" to the list of approved medical cannabis products.

However, the state's Medical Cannabidiol Board rejected the push to provide Iowans with a more affordable product option, which marks the second time the state oversight board decided to squash the initiative.

Experts argued that studies presented by Bud & Mary's lacked evidence to support the medical benefits of vaporized flower products, adding that smokable products are harmful to overall users' health, especially younger patients.

The board stated in last week's report that approval of Bud & Mary's product would be "a substantial shift in how Iowa's program operates," as vaporized flower is still allowed under the state's medical marijuana program.

Efforts To Legalize Sales Of Dried Cannabis

To that end, Bud and Mary's presented the Iowa Legislature with a proposal seeking to legalize the sale of dried cannabis. Senate Bill 1113 would allow dispensaries to sell cannabis flowers for consumption only through a vaporizer. Additionally, the measure would expand card licenses statewide from five to 10.

"Dried cannabis would lower production costs at dispensaries and allow them to lower their overall prices," said Lucas Nelson, group president of Bud & Mary's.

An Undisguised Push To Legalize Recreational Use?

However, Dr. Robert Shreck, a member of the Medical Cannabidiol Board, sees the push as a way to enact a recreational program.

"If they want a recreational program, obtain one through the Legislature," he said. "Do not corrupt the medical board in your attempts to do so, which is what Bud & Mary's is doing."

Nelson was clearly taken aback by Shreck's statement and the board's decision.

"I didn't understand where that sentiment came from, and it seemed over the top for what the question at hand actually was," he said.

Interestingly, the board condemned Bud and Mary's advertising on its website earlier this month for suggesting that cannabis users can legally obtain full THC products in Iowa.

Latest Developments In The State Legislature

Meanwhile, Iowa House members announced legislation last week to legalize recreational cannabis use and expand the state's current medical marijuana program.

The measure would make Iowa the 22nd state with legal adult-use programs. It would also lower the penalties for cannabis possession and expunge records for non-violent cannabis convictions.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami for its 16th edition.

This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out.

Photo: Courtesy of Ndispensable on Unsplash