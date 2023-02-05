Cannabis Sales Iowa, ASA Report, WA Pot Taxes, Rec. Marijuana Bills In Minnesota & Maryland

Lawmakers in IOWA Files A Cannabis Flowers Sales Bill

In Iowa, lawmakers introduced to the Senate a new bill seeking to legalize sales of dried cannabis in the state, reported MSN. The legislation relates to the state medical cannabidiol program.

Senate Bill 1113 would allow dispensaries to sell cannabis flowers for consumption only through a vaporizer. Additionally, the measure would expand card licenses statewide from five to 10. “The department [Iowa Department of Public Health] shall accept applications to select and license ten medical cannabidiol dispensaries to dispense medical cannabidiol within this state,” reads the bill.

"Dried cannabis would lower production costs at dispensaries and allow them to lower their overall prices," said Lucas Nelson of Bud & Mary's, a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis company. "Iowa's medical marijuana program is the only one in the U.S. that doesn't allow bud sales."

A New Medical Cannabis Access Report

A new report, published by the nonprofit organization Americans for Safe Access (ASA), found the future of medicinal marijuana in the states "is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers," reported the Tennessee Lookout.

The report remarks on the lack of progress being made to strengthen and develop the medical cannabis sector. “This was the first report that we saw the fewest improvements in the states,” ASA executive director Debbie Churgai said.

"We believe this lack of improvements in some state medical cannabis programs is due to a false belief that adult-use laws can fulfill the needs of all consumers in the state, placing recreational consumers and patients in the same category."

High-Potency Cannabis In WA, A New Bill On Its Taxes

In Washington State, a bill was introduced seeking to apply an increase in cannabis product taxes. Sponsors of HB 1641 aim to address the public health challenges related to high-level THC cannabis products, reported Fox 13.

"I could say that excessive driving leaves issues with the roadways, so should we tax someone who is driving more than what we say it’s appropriate?" said Kristian Briggs, general manager of Euphorium cannabis store in Lynnwood, WA.

The cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration, according to the bill, which once enacted would apply “a 37% tax on the selling price of each retail sale of cannabis-infused products.”

It would also require “a 50% tax on the selling price of each retail sale of cannabis concentrates and useable cannabis with a THC concentration of 35% or greater but less than 60%; and the implementation of a 65% tax on the selling price of each retail sale of cannabis concentrates and useable cannabis with a THC concentration greater than 60%,” reads the measure, which would limit the purchase of high concentrations of THC to those under 25 who is not qualifying patient or designated provider.

Minnesota Marijuana Legalization Bill

Sponsored by Rep. Zack Stephenson (D) and Sen. Lindsey Port (D), a recreational cannabis legalization bill, which advanced first by their respective chambers, was approved by the Minnesota House Agriculture Committee, becoming the sixth House panel to move the legislation in recent weeks.

“Minnesotans are ready for this. Our current laws regarding cannabis are doing more harm than good. Minnesotans deserve the freedom and respect to make their own decisions,” Stephenson said, reported by Marijuana Moment. “We’ll take a very comprehensive approach to cannabis legalization regulation in Minnesota, with the aim of supplanting a currently unregulated illicit marketplace with a safe legal marketplace,” the lawmaker added.

Once the measure is enacted, adults 21 and older could buy up to two ounces of cannabis and cultivate up to eight plants at home. Consumers could possess up to two ounces up to two ounces of cannabis flower in a public place. Moreover, they would also pay a special 8 percent tax on cannabis products on top of the regular sales tax.

A Vehicle Cannabis Odor Bill In Maryland

Sponsored by Sen. Jill P. Carter (D) a bill aims to "prohibit police from conducting probable cause searches based on the odor, possession, or suspected possession of cannabis during traffic stops” in Baltimore, reported The Baltimore Sun.

“When it comes to the issue of legalizing marijuana, this issue is one of the most important issues that we’re going to have to grapple with,” said Carter, who also plans to amend the bill to clarify it would not prohibit police from performing vehicle searches if the driver consents.

According to the bill summary, “reasonable suspicion or probable cause related to possession of contraband or other criminal activity may not be based solely on evidence of the odor of certain cannabis, the possession of or suspicion of possession of cannabis, or the presence of money in proximity to cannabis."

