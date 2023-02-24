Celebrating Cannabis Culture And Growing Retail Business In California: Meet Margot Micallef Of GABY Inc

After the overwhelming success of last year's 4/20 business event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events taking place simultaneously on two stages at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel.

As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations doing amazing things in the industry, Benzinga will feature Margot M. Micallef, Q.C., founder, and CEO of GABY Inc. GABY GABLF.

Micallef, A Role Model For Female Executives In The Cannabis Space

Micallef was inspired to build GABY after one of her sisters, Gabriella, went through a brave battle with cancer and the enormous relief she found through cannabis.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to help shape the next generation of female executives and am hopeful that many of these bright, motivated young women will find the cannabis space has become more inclusive and diverse as they seek to build their careers," Micallef said when GABY announced her appointment to the Woman in Leadership Executive Program Advisory Board at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Prior to launching GABY, Micallef invested in several retail businesses in various industries such as broadcasting and food service, which earned her a reputation for returning robust ROI to investors. She also served as an adjunct professor in governance and ethics at the University of Alberta and was a co-instructor for the Faculty of Law at the University of British Columbia.

Her business awards and recognition include Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women, Woman of the Year by the Canadian Women in Communications and an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award Finalist.

GABY: Preserving The Legacy Of California's Cannabis Culture

GABY, a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, is one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. GABY raised CA$12.5M ($9.74 million) in financing to buy Mankind.

Following this acquisition in April 2021, the Company confirmed an exclusive focus on its higher-margin retail operations, terminating all of its lower-margin wholesale distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Poised to grow its retail operations organically and through acquisition, GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Kind Republic Dank Space and Lulu's via Mankind.

“GABY Inc. creates retail experiences that welcome new and traditional cannabis consumers while honoring and preserving the legacy of California cannabis culture,” reads the company’s website. GABY’s shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “GABY” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “GABLF.”

Meet Margot Micallef and many others like her at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 12-12 and stay with us at Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel. Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Buy your tickets HERE before prices go up. Book your room HERE.

Image Credits: Yarygin and DenysHolovatiuk on Shutterstock and photo on Margot Micallef's Facebook Edited By Benzinga