The Nun And The Joint: Chelsea Handler's Hilarious Story Of Introducing Weed To Devout Sister

Comedian, six-time New York Times best-selling author, and the guest host of "The Daily Show" Chelsea Handler, talked about getting a nun high for the first time.

In a recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show, Handler shared a hilarious story of her experience smoking weed with a nun, reported Rare.

“I got a nun high. Yeah, that’s true,” she said. “We were filming something, and (...) I got a nun to smoke weed. And she was so funny when she was high, as so many people are.”

“I’ve just got to tell you, I feel like I’ve loosened up since I met you,” reads an e-mail that the nun sent to Handler.

“I said ‘Sister, that is all I am looking to do,’” said Handler. “I just want people to enjoy and relax. If you can relax and enjoy yourself without alcohol or drugs, great. Good for you. I can’t.”

Handler, who recently admitted to being too high while hosting The Daily Show, said: "My three passions are reading books, smoking pot, and skiing.”

Image By El Planteo