Exclusive: Medical Marijuana Patients Will Have Lower Expenses Thanks To New Partnership Between Bennabis Health And Canna Care Docs

Bennabis Health, a company that is helping fill holes in the health insurance industry for medical marijuana patients, has partnered with Canna Care Docs, the leading medical cannabis evaluation organization in the US. Two organizations have joined forces to provide affordable, reliable resources and safe access for medical cannabis patients.

While Bennabis Health’s focus is to provide patients reliable access to affordable medical cannabis and also educational material on alleviating side effects and symptoms of certain conditions and medications using cannabis, Canna Care Docs offers a convenient online process for patients to receive a state-issued medical card from a trusted medical professional. The Bennabis Health Premium Membership extends a 15% savings on medical cannabis purchases made at participating Network Dispensaries.

Under the new agreement, patients get a significant reduction in the cost of a Canna Care Docs

certification appointment. As Canna Care Docs patients, they are eligible for a discounted membership with Bennabis Health, further lowering their expenses. The combined discounts and Bennabis Health's 15% network discount provide cannabis patients with substantial savings.

"Many medical cannabis patients lack the necessary expertise and are left to navigate the process alone,” John Agos, CEO of Bennabis Health stated. “Our partnership offers trustworthy resources to assist patients at any stage of their medical cannabis journey, reducing cost and making it more accessible."

Dr. Amanda Reiman, chief knowledge officer for New Frontier Data which owns Canna Care Docs commented, “Since medical cannabis became accessible in the mid 1990's, there has been a need to connect education and resources with the process of becoming a patient as well as the wellness journey that follows. Canna Care Docs is thrilled to partner with Bennabis Health to ensure that

medical cannabis patients have access to the education and support they need and to help ensure that medical cannabis is affordable as well as accessible.”

Bennabis Health’s educational programs are backed by the former US surgeon general, Dr.

Kenneth Moritsugu, and developed through the collaboration of experts in the cannabis space. This collaboration truly helps make a difference for patients.

Photo: Benzinga edit with images by geralt and Kindel Media on Pixabay