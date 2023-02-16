Delix Inks Deal With Cellectricon; Psyched Wellness Partners With Spacestation

Delix Nabs 2 New Partners

Neuroscience company Delix Therapeutics is partnering with Sweden-based Cellectricon and New York-based Expressive Neuroscience.

The goal is to expedite Delix's drug development pipeline.

Delix's compounds consist of small molecules capable of rapidly inducing structural and functional neural changes in targeted areas of the brain, many of which are inspired by psychedelic compounds.

Delix is expected to begin Phase 1 clinical trials on its lead candidates in the first half of 2023.

Separately, the company is on track to open a new lab in its Massachusetts headquarters and has expanded its team of experts to include neuroscientist Alison Mungenast as senior director of neuroplasticity.

"What Delix is ultimately trying to achieve with our non-hallucinatory psychoplastogens is to evolve a new paradigm in the treatment of mental health disorders at scale,” says CEO Mark Rus. “We believe this can be accomplished by rapidly and sustainably addressing structural synaptic plasticity in the brain. We are eager to move forward in delivering safe, accessible, and more effective take-at-home treatments to patients in need."

Psyched Wellness And Spacestation CPG’s Sales Deal

Spacestation CPG is a sales broker for Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF's Amanita Muscaria Extract (AME-1) product, Calm.

The deal is expected to accelerate Calm and all successive Psyched brands throughout the U.S., with a particular focus on California and Utah.

Spacestation CPG’s parent company was founded by YouTuber Shonduras and Sean Holladay. It specializes in digital, eSports, content creation, talent representation and specialized consumer goods expansion.

Psyched Wellness CCO Matthew Singh praised Spacestation CPG for its "stellar rollout plan.”

"Their understanding of our ethos, brand, and products was key in Psyched's decision to form a partnership," Singh said. "This progression is key to our expansion within brick-and-mortar retailers, signaling Psyched is ready to take a massive step forward. We are excited to build upon our e-commerce success and make Calm more accessible to the entire nation."

