Captain Jack's Budtenders Form Union With Teamsters Local 1932

Budtenders at Captain Jack's Dispensary in San Bernardino, California, are the latest group of cannabis industry workers to form a union in their workplace with the Teamsters.

"Captain Jack's budtenders, like many in the industry, appreciate that their job allows them to pursue their passion," stated Randy Korgan, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 1932. "The cannabis industry is constantly changing. Large corporations are making acquisitions; regulations are changing.

"By exercising their rights to unionize, these budtenders are joining the proud legacy of Teamsters who have come together for more than 100 years to secure stability, dignity, and respect at work. Captain Jack's budtenders are building the collective power necessary to ensure that their industry provides them the opportunity to build family-sustaining careers while pursuing their passion."

Budtenders at the Inland Empire dispensary felt it was important to form a union to take ownership of their craft.

"I want to make sure this industry is accessible to everyone no matter what they need cannabis for," stated Daniel Lara, a budtender at Captain Jack's. "If we have a patient that doesn't speak English, they should have that information readily available in the language that they prefer."

"Removing 'at will' from in front of my employment status is a huge motivation," stated Michael Cooper, another Captain Jack's worker. "I'm excited to know that being a Teamster will allow us to shape and develop our industry."

Recent Teamster Activity In The Cannabis Industry

Teamsters unionized nearly 400 cannabis workers since Jan. 1st.

Sunnyside Dispensary in Buffalo Grove, Ill. and more than 300 drivers and warehouse workers at cannabis delivery service Grassdoor joined Teamsters in January.

In late November, Teamsters Local 777 helped organize an unfair labor practice strike outside Revolution Global’s Enlightened Dispensary in Schaumburg, Illinois.

The Teamsters unionized workers at Verano's VRNOF Zen Leaf Dispensary in the neighborhood of Pilsen and Ascend Wellness Holdings' AAWH dispensary in Boston in August.

