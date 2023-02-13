Podcast: Cannabis Capital And The Parallels With The Early Tech Boom

The Hoban Minute, a leading cannabis business, law and culture podcast with more than 150 episodes aired on Season 1, has returned for Season 2, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX.
Episode 165
In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Bob and Xavier have a one-on-one conversation about the recent conditions in cannabis capital, ways new operators can prepare for long-term success, and the impact (or lack of impact) the FDA’s recent CBD announcement will have.
Tune in as they discuss Bob’s recent Forbes article comparing the recent capital trends in the cannabis industry to similar trends seen in the early tech boom of the 90s; lay out strategies for licensed operators in new states to ensure they can be successful for many years to come; and close with a brief chat about the FDA and CBD.
More Episodes
- How To Attract Previously Untapped Market Segments To Cannabis, With Greenlight Dispensaries' John Mueller
- Meet One Of The Main Drivers Of New York's Cannabis Legalization, Latino Activist Vladimir Bautista
- What Happened In The US And International Cannabis Industries In Q4 2022
- How Regenerative Cannabis Practices Can Save The World
- How The Jamaican Cannabis Community Can Capture Its Cultural Influence And Turn It Into Commercial Success
- What's Going On With Cannabis In The US And The World? What's Up With Hemp-Derived Intoxicating Cannabinoids?
- What Are Cannabis-Enhanced Experiences And Why Are They Trending?
- The 'Mother Of Medicine,' Hermine Ngonomire, Talks Cannabis Marketing, Social Equity And More
- The Truth About Long COVID And Cannabis With Dr. Michael Steward
- Attorney Adriana Kertzer On Plant Medicine And The Future Of Psychedelics
About The Hoban Minute
Join industry experts Bob Hoban and Xavier Jaillet weekly as they give listeners distilled information presented with contextual perspectives to provide, as some have called it, a crash-course MBA in cannabis.
Each episode will provide U.S. and international updates, along with insider interviews with the top executives, artists and consultants in the global cannabis industry.
The Hoban Minute was created to get closer to our network, highlight the many voices that make up this multifaceted global industry and provide a broader perspective on cannabis, hemp, and marijuana international markets.
Nuestro contenido en Español:
-
Leche de Marihuana: Existe y Tenemos la Receta
-
Qué Es el Cáñamo: Para Qué Sirve
-
Cannabis Macho: ¿Cómo Difiere de la Marihuana Hembra?
-
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.