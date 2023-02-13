Podcast: Cannabis Capital And The Parallels With The Early Tech Boom

The Hoban Minute, a leading cannabis business, law and culture podcast with more than 150 episodes aired on Season 1, has returned for Season 2, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX.

Episode 165

In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Bob and Xavier have a one-on-one conversation about the recent conditions in cannabis capital, ways new operators can prepare for long-term success, and the impact (or lack of impact) the FDA’s recent CBD announcement will have.

Tune in as they discuss Bob’s recent Forbes article comparing the recent capital trends in the cannabis industry to similar trends seen in the early tech boom of the 90s; lay out strategies for licensed operators in new states to ensure they can be successful for many years to come; and close with a brief chat about the FDA and CBD.

About The Hoban Minute

Join industry experts Bob Hoban and Xavier Jaillet weekly as they give listeners distilled information presented with contextual perspectives to provide, as some have called it, a crash-course MBA in cannabis.

Each episode will provide U.S. and international updates, along with insider interviews with the top executives, artists and consultants in the global cannabis industry.

The Hoban Minute was created to get closer to our network, highlight the many voices that make up this multifaceted global industry and provide a broader perspective on cannabis, hemp, and marijuana international markets.

