Podcast: Attorney Adriana Kertzer On Plant Medicine And The Future Of Psychedelics

The Hoban Minute, a leading cannabis business, law and culture podcast with more than 150 episodes aired on Season 1, has returned for Season 2, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX.
Episode 164
In this episode, Bob and Xavier speak with Adriana Kertzer, co-founder of Plant Medicine Law. Adriana is a NY-based attorney and plant medicine advocate whose corporate practice focuses on assisting clients that operate in the cannabis and emerging psychedelics industries.
Adriana, Bob and Xavier discuss what it means to serve clients in the plant medicine industries, parallels (or the lack thereof) between cannabis and other plant medicine industries, and what to expect from the emerging psychedelics space in the years to come.
Tune in today to learn more about what it means to be a plant medicine attorney and to gain valuable insights into the future development of plant medicine industries.
About The Hoban Minute
Join industry experts Bob Hoban and Xavier Jaillet weekly as they give listeners distilled information presented with contextual perspectives to provide, as some have called it, a crash-course MBA in cannabis.
Each episode will provide U.S. and international updates, along with insider interviews with the top executives, artists and consultants in the global cannabis industry.
The Hoban Minute was created to get closer to our network, highlight the many voices that make up this multifaceted global industry and provide a broader perspective on cannabis, hemp, and marijuana international markets.
