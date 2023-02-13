The Green Zone: A Deep Dive Into Super Bowl Sunday's Cannabis Sales And Trends

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year, with millions of people tuning in to watch the biggest game in American football. As the excitement builds, so does the appetite for snacks, drinks, and in some states, cannabis. Yes, you read that right - cannabis sales are known to spike during the Super Bowl, and this year was no exception.

This is why cannatech company Fyllo has analyzed the data from Super Bowl Sunday and uncovered some fascinating insights into the buying habits of cannabis consumers. So sit back, grab some munchies, and let's dive into the world of cannabis and the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2023 Cannabis Sales

Fyllo's 2023 data reveals that, despite a 4% decline in the typical checkout basket size, with the value at $84.61 this year, pre-rolls remained the most sought-after product on the big day, generating 37% of all sales.

This year, the dispensary gear category saw a 20% increase in same-store sales, ranking as the second most popular product category.

Plants and beverages were two other standouts, with category same-store sales growing 200% and 39%, respectively.

In contrast, topicals and edibles saw a decline in sales, down 36% and 25%, respectively, with topicals falling two spots to the 8th most popular category and edibles maintaining their 4th place ranking.

Fyllo's data also showed that, while sales in markets on the West Coast were softer, there were increases in the East and South, with sales growing by 27% in Florida, 17% in Maine, and 7% in Arkansas. Additionally, the data revealed that cannabis sales among the youngest demographic of 21-to-24-year-olds are increasing, with a 10% surge in spending.

Although cannabis sales on Super Bowl Sunday dipped slightly this year, the event remains a top marketing priority for cannabis operators and brands as it is an annual consumption driver.