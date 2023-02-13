Tilray's Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches New Product Lineup

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY announced the expansion of their Good Supply cannabis brand portfolio and the launch of their latest flower campaign. The brand’s latest product releases include larger packs of pre-rolls, new pre-roll strains, and new hash and milled flower products, available in select provinces across Canada.

Good Supply’s latest product lineup includes:

Orange Frosting Flower : A Sativa-leaning hybrid, with orange and floral aromas. Available in Ontario only in 14g.

D aily Grind Milled Flower : Whole flower buds are milled to be a consistent and versatile size. Available in Alberta in 30g, and Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan in 14g.

Party Pack Pre-Rolls : 10 and 14 pack pre-rolls are available in Sweet Berry Kush (Indica) and Orange Frosting (hybrid) strains. Available in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Watermelon Pre-rolls : An Indica, featuring a medley of dominant caryophyllene, humulene and myrcene terpenes. Available for a limited time only in British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan as a 3x0.5g pre-roll offering.

Temple Ball Hash: A Nepalese-style Temple Ball Hash. A hand-rolled 2g ball with a shiny, dark brown exterior, and potent THC. Available in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Along with the latest product offerings, Good Supply emphasizes its continued commitment to educating consumers. To learn more about the brand’s products, check out the Good Supply Bud Squad campaign at select key retailers across Canada. Made to bring strain identities to life, the Bud Squad campaign serves as a conversation starter among budtenders and consumers about signature and recognizable Good Supply core offerings.

