Here's Why Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Is Moving

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB shares are trading lower by 6.18% to $0.92 Thursday afternoon. Shares are trading lower in sympathy with peer cannabis company Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, which released its financial results for the third quarter, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), down 28% year over year.

Traders and investors are also watching for Aurora Cannabis second-quarter earnings results, confirmed for after the market close.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Aurora Cannabis is expected to report a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $41.38 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52-week high of $4.90 and a 52-week low of $0.82.