Amsterdam-Style Weed Cafes In CA, Boom For Illinois Retailers, Why Was Georgia's MMJ Approval Withdrawn?

California Bill To Allow Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes

Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill on Friday that would allow cannabis dispensaries to sell food and beverages, reported KQED.

“If an authorized cannabis retail store wants to sell someone cannabis, a cup of tea and a sandwich, we should allow cities to make that possible and stop holding back our economy and a service that people want,” Haney said. “Those things are all illegal under state law now.”

Illinois Kicks Off 2023 With Strong Marijuana Sales

Meanwhile, Illinois kicked off 2023 with the strongest marijuana sales growth over the last seven months, as Crain’s Chicago’s John Pletz reported.

According to the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation, adult-use marijuana sales totaled $127.9 million in January, representing a 9% year-over-year growth, which can be attributed to the expanded retail footprint in the state.

Last year, Illinois issued 185 adult-use marijuana dispensary licenses to social equity applicants.

Cannabis retailers sold more products in the first month of 2023, or 16% more, compared to the same period of last year.

Georgia Regulators Overturn Approval For MMJ Cannabis Rules

The regulatory body overseeing the medical marijuana program in Georgia unanimously adopted a regulatory framework for manufacturing and selling low-THC cannabis oil to patients recently, but now they are taking a step backward to address a requirement under the state law.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission failed to notify the Office of Legislative Counsel about their recent meeting to approve rules for testing, inspections and distribution.

Chairman Sid Johnson said last week that the body is “committed to conducting its business correctly and transparently, therefore we are here today to rescind the motions adopted” in January.

A new date to approve the updated rules is expected to be known as early as Monday.

More Cannabis Training Programs Available In Oregon

Columbia Gorge Community College is now offering training programs to instruct people on cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales, reported KGW8.

At the Dalles, Oregon-based college, interested students will have an opportunity to enroll in the non-credit online course for $800 and earn a certificate and more, according to Jarett Gilbert, Ed.D, VP of Instructional Services at Columbia Gorge Community College.

“They receive a digital badge from Green Flower and recognition of their achievement of completion of this non-credit course,” he said. “And access to the Green Flower employer network, which is really incredible for students looking to get into the industry.”

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Souce: Shutterstock