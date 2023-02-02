Village Supply Brings Back Cannabis Legacy Brand Flyte, Launches CBG Vaporizer Cartridges And Infused Pre-Rolls

Cannabis brand, Flyte, is headed back to market this February, under new ownership and with new direction.

The first product, a 2-gram low-profile vaporizer cartridge, will launch in Ontario. Flyte CBG contains 660 mg of CBD and 340 mg of CBG. The strain is Ekto Citrus, a nod to the OG fruit strains of the brand's legacy heyday. Unlike other cartridges that are over 1 gram, the Flyte CBG 2-gram mates and functions with most reputable pen-style batteries.

"Of course, more powerful batteries will deliver a more powerful experience," stated Darren Darcy – the brand and product partner at Village Supply, the group bringing the Flyte brand back to market. "But, we wanted to offer a sleek and subtle cartridge that, for its 2-gram size, is more discreet than what's out there."

The Village Supply partners are also behind Hycycle vapes, Hyroller pre-rolls, Buddy Homburg Modern Infused Cannagars, and Transit High-Potency Alleviating Oil.

"This product will be the first or, at least, among the first, 2-gram cartridges in Canada," stated Zane Yassein, one of the partners and driver of the sales function. "It took some time, but we made certain that we nailed the quality check-boxes for product, hardware, and manufacturing." Flyte CBG will be produced by Motif Labs in Aylmer, ON.

The group is also launching a line of infused pre-rolls under the Flyte brand called Joysticks. As with the cartridge, the terpene profile of the first offering will be Ekto Citrus, with others to follow.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Brandolier