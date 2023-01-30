Weed Chronicles: High School THC Edibles Scandal, Masked Robbers Strike Big In $200K Cannabis Heist, Heathrow Boosts Security

High School Cafeteria Worker Arrested For Selling THC Edibles To Students

A high school cafeteria employee, Tymetrica Cohn was arrested on Jan. 20 in Louisana, under the suspicion that she was selling cannabis edibles to students.

What happened

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office first received an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers that someone at school was selling edibles, reported WFTV9. The Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis confirmed that narcotics agents then began an investigation that led to identifying Cohn as the alleged suspect.

Cohn was arrested and charged with:

(1) count - Possession/Distribution of CDS I

(1) count - Distribution of a CDS in a Drug-Free Zone.

“The safety of our students is of the utmost importance to our school system,” said Tangipahoa Parish School System Superintendent Melissa Stilley. “I want to commend this student who saw something and used the P3 app to bring this threat to the attention of our school officials and law enforcement.”

The investigation is ongoing.

11 Masked Robbers Steal $200,000 Worth Of Cannabis From THC Oil Processing Center In California

THC oil processing center, ProCan Lab facility was robbed in December by 11 masked burglars who made off with $200,000 worth of weed, writes Mercury News.

Authorities reported that the robbery occurred around 3 a.m. on Dec. 14 when the suspects absconded with dozens of jars of processed THC oil. To make matters worse, this was the second time in three months the facility was robbed. Previously in Sept., four burglars stole several bags of unprocessed marijuana flowers.

The investigation remains ongoing. So far no arrests have been made.

Heathrow To Increase Security Checks Following Many U.S. Marijuana Smuggling Arrests

Heathrow, the UK's biggest airport, recently announced plans to increase security checks for passengers coming from Los Angeles to London. Why? Because of a flurry of marijuana-smuggling arrests in recent weeks.

The National Crime Agency confirmed that at least 11 passengers have been charged with attempting to import cannabis to the UK over the course of eight days, reported BBC. At the same time, more than 400kg of weed was seized.

What does UK law say about this?

Cannabis is still scheduled as a Class B drug, like speed and ketamine. Therefore, its import into the UK is considered a criminal offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

"In light of this unusual series of seizures, law enforcement will undoubtedly be paying more attention to passengers on the Los Angeles to London route and stepping up checks," NCA Heathrow Branch Commander Andy Noyes said.

"Couriers who bring illicit substances into the UK play an important role in fuelling organized crime, consequently those who are caught face stiff jail sentences. It simply isn't worth the risk."

Photo: Benzinga Edit with image from RODNAE Productions by Pexels