Across The Globe: Psychedelic Trials To Treat Late-Stage Cancer, Alzheimer's Begin

Core One Labs' Akome Partners To Study Next-Gen Psychedelics

A subsidiary of Core One Labs CLABF has signed a contract with Fundació Bosh I Gimpera to begin second-phase studies evaluating the therapeutic potential of its bio-compounds (both alone and combined with psychedelic substances).

The studies would progress Akome Partners’ pre-clinical development stage of novel psychedelic drug alternatives for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ischemic stroke and depression.

Previous studies conducted by Spanish and Italian institutions included bioassay trials aiming to confirm CNS activity and the underlying neuropathological mechanisms of the targeted diseases. They showed potentially beneficial effects of the plant-based compounds tested and covered in Akome's USPTO patent applications.

University of Barcelona's Mercè Pallàs Lliberia and Christian Griñán Ferré will lead the studies.

The goal is to assess how the defects in molecular and cellular processes that cause or contribute to the targeted diseases could be mitigated or prevented with Akome's bio-compounds — both alone and paired in various combinations with active psychedelics.

Denver Professor Co-Leads Study On Psilocybin Therapy

Colorado University-Denver professor Jim Grigsby will take part in a study focused on psilocybin-assisted therapy as an alternative treatment to ease the psychological distress of late-stage cancer patients.

With $2.1 million in funding from the National Cancer Institute, the study intends to enroll 100 late-stage cancer patients on both the Anschutz Medical and NYU campuses, beginning in February 2023.

The drug session will consist of a single dose of either 25 milligrams of psilocybin or 100 milligrams of niacin (placebo), monitored by a licensed therapist.

The study’s endpoints are the effects of psilocybin in the relief of feelings associated such as hopelessness, existential distress, anxiety and depression, all associated with a cancer diagnosis.

As for how the psychotherapy component will roll out, Grigsby explained that “therapists sitting next to the person will be minimally directive,” allowing people to “turn their attention inward and process whatever comes up.”

After that will come “another six or seven hours of follow-up, non-drug integration of the experience.”

“When this was done at UCLA, Johns Hopkins, and NYU, they found some really interesting results. About 70% to 75% of people will have a very profound experience that is often described as either a direct, mystical type of experience or a psychedelic peak experience. And, often, it is that experience which seems to have a therapeutic effect. That’s one of the things we’re going to study in this project,” the study’s PI added.

Grigsby is not new to the world of psychedelic studies. In 2011, he co-led a Phase 2 clinical trial on MDMA for treatment-resistant PTSD, and in 2021 he co-edited a book on medical uses of hallucinogens.

