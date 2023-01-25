Cannabis Legalization Bills In MN, OH & OK, Licenses Suspended In NV, Retail Weed In Several States

Minnesota Cannabis Legalization Bill

On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee in Minnesota held a first hearing on a bill to legalize marijuana, reported Marijuana Moment.

“The prohibition of cannabis is a failed system that has not achieved the desired goals and has had incredible costs for our communities, especially for communities of color," said state Sen. Lindsey Port (D), who sponsored the bill stated.

On Tuesday, the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee passed another bill from Rep. Zack Stephenson (D) to legalize marijuana in the state, reported Marijuana Moment.

“As I’ve said in other committees, Minnesotans are ready. This is the year that we should legalize adult-use cannabis in the state of Minnesota,” Stephenson said. “Minnesotans deserve the freedom and respect to make their own decisions about cannabis, and we also need to recognize that our current laws are doing more harm than good.”

Licenses Suspended In Las Vegas

“The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas,” reported Fox 5 Vegas.

The CCB discovered Helping Hands’ employees were trying “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”

Ohio And Oklahoma Could Legalize Rec. Cannabis In 2023

Ballotpedia reported that voters in Oklahoma and Ohio will decide if recreational cannabis should be legal.

In Oklahoma, State Question 820 would legalize the possession and consumption of marijuana for adults. Cannabis would be taxed at 15% and people would be allowed to carry up to one ounce of marijuana and possess up to six plants. Meanwhile, in Ohio, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted another marijuana legalization initiative. Legislators have until May 3, 2023, to approve the measure.

Virginia’s Gov. Is Against Retail Cannabis

Virginia’s Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he will focus on setting regulations on hemp and delta-8 products instead of allowing retail marijuana sales in the state, reported a local media outlet.

“Let me be clear, the bill I am tracking and looking for is a bill that deals with hemp and delta-8 and the regulations and consumer safety around those products. Right now, we have products that are being mislabeled, mis-sold, and targeted towards children,” Youngkin told 8News. “That is the bill that I am watching to make sure that comes out because that’s the bill I want to sign.”

Medical Marijuana Sales Start In Mississippi

In Mississippi, medical cannabis sales finally got underway.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for so long - smoking marijuana legally,” said patient Tom Goldman, one of more than 1,700 patients enrolled in the state’s medical cannabis program. “I thought I would be dead before this day showed up.”

To register their information, patients will need to bring their medical card, driver's license, and current state-issued identification to the dispensary.

