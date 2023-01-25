Medical Marijuana Sales Finally Get Underway In Mississippi

The Cannabis Company in in Brookhaven, Mississippi made history as the first dispensary in the state to start selling medical marijuana on Wednesday though there were a few glitches. Actually, make that one major glitch when sales were delayed.

According to Melvin Robinson, executive director of the Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association, the system the state is using to process sales coming out of medical marijuana stores was having issues with the point-of-sale operation earlier in the day, reported WLOX. After a two-and-a-half-hour delay, the cannabis shipment arrived around 1 p.m. and sales got rolling.

Good Day Farm, the largest licensed medical cannabis producer in the South, got in on the action when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient.

"As a proud Ole Miss alumnus, I'm elated to make our premium cannabis flower the first product available to patients in Mississippi," Ryan Herget, head of Good Day Farm retail management said in a press release. "As one of largest cannabis companies in the South, it's a privilege to serve thousands of waiting patients across Mississippi with truly good products grown and sold by good people."

Long Time Coming

In November 2020, nearly 75% of Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative, which was invalidated six months later by a state Supreme Court ruling that the process was outdated and had not been properly placed on the ballot.

Finally, in February 2022, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation into law making Mississippi the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana.

“Marijuana access has been long overdue for Mississippi’s patients,” said NORML’s State Policies Manager Jax James.

“The overwhelming majority of voters decided in favor of this policy change over two years ago, and lawmakers had an obligation to ensure that the process of providing access faced no further undue delays.”

An estimated 1,700 patients are registered with the state to access medical marijuana under the law. Over 150 medical dispensaries and over 60 cannabis cultivators have received state licensure.

