Nike Challenges Texas CBD Company's Bid To Use 'Just Hemp It' As Brand Logo

One of the biggest multinational sportswear companies in the world, Nike NKE, is challenging a Texas-based CBD business trademark application.

Nike’s main brand logo “Just Do It” has been known for years around the globe, and this is not the first time the athletic apparel titan has filed a trademark complaint...and it wins most of them.

What happened?

Texas-headquartered CBD company Revive Farming Technologies filed an application for the “Just Hemp It” trademark, writes Green Market Report’s Debra Borchardt. The company filed it in 2019 and offered its plan on using the phrase with items like hemp paper products, boxes, vape cartridges, etc.

Nike had already acquired the rights granted via federal registrations and common law rights for “Just Do It.”

“JUST DO IT Mark, which has been in use in commerce for more than thirty years, and registered for more than twenty-five years, is famous within the meaning of Lanham Act Section 43(c), 15 USC § 1125(c),” Nike wrote in its opposition filing. Nike argued that allowing Revive Farming to use the phrase would lead to misunderstandings. For that reason, the company is asking the Patent and Trademark Office and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to reject the CBD company's application.

At the same time, Green Market Report pointed out that Revive Farming is one of the CBD companies that also propose on its website that CBD can help with various health conditions, which is against FDA rules.

More details here Green Market Report.

Photo: Courtesy of Aman Jakhar via Pexels