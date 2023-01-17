Stephen Curry Thanks Joe Biden For Getting Brittney Griner Home, WH Honors Warriors As 2022 NBA Champs

President Biden hosted the Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship, the team's fourth in the past eight seasons.

Stephen Curry, alongside Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, told reporters that he appreciated the invite to the White House as it was a “great opportunity for us from the basketball community to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home, who is a big part of our basketball family.”

President Biden and his team facilitated the December release of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner from a Russian prison where she'd spent 10 months following her arrest at a Moscow airport for possession of less than a gram of cannabis oil.

Curry along with other NBA players, including LeBron James, Celtics forward and many more had shown support for Griner during her ten-month ordeal in Russia.

“It means a lot to know that she’s here,” Curry said directing his comment to President Biden, “and all the work that went on behind the scenes to make that a reality. So I just want to say thank you.”

“It means a lot to know that she’s here and home safe with her family," Curry says. pic.twitter.com/ZI7yumFq7G

The Warriors' point guard then passed out custom-made jerseys to Biden and VP Kamala Harris, each with the names. Biden's had the "46" and VP Harris the number "1." Biden is the 46th president and Harris is the first female VP.

In 2017, Trump rescinded a similar championship celebration invite to the Warriors to visit the White House after Curry said he didn’t “want to go.”