Brittney Griner Attends Martin Luther King Jr. March In Phoenix, First Appearance Since Release From Russia

Brittney Griner surprised the crowd gathered on Monday for the annual MLK Day March in Phoenix on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday.

The Phoenix Mercury superstar showed up at the event with her wife Cherelle and posed for photos with with fans who were clearly elated to see the WNBA superstar in person for the first time since her release from a Russian prison on Dec. 8. when she was exchanged for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist who had been playing for seven years on a Russian basketball team, was arrested one week before Russia invaded Ukraine. She was later charged and sentenced to nine years in prison for possessing less than a gram of cannabis oil, which was legally prescribed to her in the U.S.

Since her return home, the 6' 9" Griner has maintained a low profile. But at Monday’s MLK festivities she appeared relaxed and ecstatically happy where she was sporting her now short hair and a broad smile. It is thought that Griner was forced to cut off her dreadlocks when she was transferred to a Russian penal colony in November. Since returning home, Griner has said she intends to play baseketball again.

For now, Griner told Phoenix’s 12News anchor Jonathan McCall that she is happy to be home.

Photo: Twitter Jonathan McCall, Phoenix 12News Anchor