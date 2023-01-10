These Two Pot Companies Among First To Roll Out Adult-Use Sales In CT, Sen. Cathy Osten And Mayor Ronald McDaniel Expected At The Opening

Adult-use cannabis sales in Connecticut launched today, and some of the biggest multi-state marijuana operators prepared for it on time.

Curaleaf’s Adult-Use Sales Launch

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA has received its hybrid producer license from Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection to supply cannabis to the state's adult-use market.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 10, consumers over the age of 21 can purchase Curaleaf products in dispensaries approved for adult use sales across the state. The locations are Affinity Health & Wellness in New Haven, Rise in Branford, The Botanist in Montville, Fine Fettle in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic, and Willow Brook Wellness by Zen Leaf in Meriden. Products will vary by dispensary and include Curaleaf whole flower, pre-rolls, Select Elite vapes, and Curaleaf's vape hardware, Cliq by Select.

Curaleaf serves patients at its four Connecticut dispensaries in Stamford, Hartford, Milford and Groton, and anticipates welcoming adult-use customers in the near future, pending regulatory approvals. Curaleaf will continue to prioritize patient care for individuals registered in the state's medical marijuana program during this period of expansion.

Acreage’s Adult-Use Sales Launch

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ACRHF ACRDF ACRG ACRG launched adult-use cannabis operations in Connecticut at The Botanist dispensary in Montville, located at 887 Norwich-New London Turnpike.

Adult-use consumers who are 21+ years old can enjoy a menu with a wide range of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, and edibles, including gummies, and are encouraged to pre-order online to ensure seamless, timely service. As medical patients remain a priority, The Botanist in Montville will ensure that medical patients receive the same high-quality experience with no shortage of medical products, dedicated parking spots, a consulting room, and a separate checkout line.

Furthermore, patients can utilize exclusive shopping hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. The Botanist in Montville has ample parking available for all guests, both medical patients, and adult-use consumers; a shuttle service and additional parking lots are listed on The Botanist’s website.

The Botanist in Montville will host a grand opening celebration today, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. ET. The celebration is expected to be attended by Senator Cathy Osten, Mayor Ronald McDaniel, and additional state and local officials. The Botanist in Montville is the first of the company’s dispensaries to launch adult-use sales in Connecticut, with its sister locations in Danbury and South Windsor to follow later in 2023.

The Botanist in Montville is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Saturday, with the first two hours of operation reserved for medical patients only; adult-use sales begin at 10 a.m.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash