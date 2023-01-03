USVI One Signature Away From Cannabis Legalization, Kentucky's MMJ Challenges, Iowa Sales Booming & More

U.S. Virgin Islands Send Recreational Cannabis Legalization Bill To Governor

Lawmakers in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) have approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, sending it to Governor Albert Bryan (D). Eleven senators voted in favor of the veto-proof measure with one vote against it and three absent, writes St. Kitts and Nevis Observer.

Governor Bryan is expected to sign the measure into law, as he has already expressed his support for recreational marijuana laws.

At the same time, regulators passed a bill to automatically expunge the records of individuals convicted of simple cannabis possession offenses.

“It became contentious, we almost went to war over cannabis,” said senator Janelle Sarauw, the sponsor of the bill commented who added that “every single amendment, every single suggestion that members made is included in the amendment in the nature of a substitute.”

“Although there have been many politically driven false narratives about this cannabis legislation, I am proud of the work done by the Senators of the 34th Legislature, community stakeholders and advocates, all of who contributed to the structuring of the final bill voted upon in today’s Session,” Sarauw said in a press release. “The body did its due diligence in protecting the masses and the best interest of our residents by ensuring that locals and minorities are not locked out of industry and have any opportunity to participate in its economic potential.”

Sarauw also highlighted that for the bill to progress, a plethora of regulations and procedures need to be formed and established.

With Gov. Brayan’s signature, residents and visitors of the U.S. Virgin Islands will be allowed to legally buy medical and recreational marijuana from licensed operators once they open.

USVI already decriminalized possession of under one ounce (28 grams) of marijuana.

Kentuckians Legally Allowed To Own Medical Marijuana From Another State, Advocates Want More

Kentuckians are officially allowed to legally possess up to eight ounces of medical marijuana if it’s purchased in another state, thanks to Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order from about two months ago.

What This Means

“That is having under eight ounces, that’s having proof that it’s been purchased legally in a state where it’s legal,” Gov. Beshear said in an interview Wednesday at the State Capitol, reported Wkyt.

The governor has in the past touted the potential benefits of medical cannabis. “It can be a veteran suffering from PTSD,” he said. “It can be a family member suffering from epilepsy. These aren’t stories, they are realities.”

On the other hand, cannabis advocates are pushing for even more progress, hoping that 2023 will be the year the medical marijuana bill passes through both chambers.

Robert Matheny, the owner of KY CBD Farmacy, although thankful for the executive order, pointed out some difficulties around it. One of them is that physicians don’t know enough about medical marijuana but are now allowed to recommend its use. He said the order also left many things unspecified like what form of cannabis can be possessed and how the law should be applied moving forward.

Matheny cautioned that the order could face legal challenges from Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Maryland Residents Caught With 2.5 Ounces Of Weed No Longer Subject To Criminal Penalties

Maryland residents caught in possession of 2.5 ounces of marijuana will no longer be subject to criminal penalties, thanks to house bill 837 that took effect on Jan. 1, writes NORML.

Under the law, possession of up to 1.5 ounces for adults will be treated as a civil violation, with a maximum fine in the amount of $100. Possession of between 1.5 ounces and 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower is punishable by a fine of up to $250.

Maryland voted to legalize adult-use cannabis by a nearly 30% margin in November’s midterm elections. Beginning in July 2023, adults 21 and over will be allowed to possess up to 1.5 oz of cannabis and 10 grams of cannabis concentrate. Question 4, the Marijuana Legalization Amendment, was on the ballot as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment.

By passing Question 4, voters also prompted the enactment of another complementary bill to lower cannabis possession limits and to facilitate the automatic review and expungement of low-level marijuana convictions.

Iowa’s Medical Marijuana Program Booming, The Majority Of Patients Suffers From Chronic Pain

Iowa’s medical marijuana sales hit $10.2 million in aggregate across five dispensaries in 2022, representing a huge increase from 2021.

Iowa Cannabidiol Board released a report on the state's medical cannabis program at the end of December. In it the agency offered several recommendations to state regulators for proposed changes, reported Des Moines Register.

Throughout 2022, the number of active medical marijuana (MMJ) cardholders grew to nearly 15,000 by November, compared to around 7,800 patients in December 2021. Among those 15,000 patients enrolled in the MMJ program, the vast majority (around 10,000) were issued cards to treat chronic pain followed by more than 2,800 post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) cardholders.

