Theory Wellness Opening Cannabis Dispensary In Brattleboro, Vermont

Theory Wellness will open its doors to the company's adult-use dispensary in Vermont this Friday at 9 a.m. ET. The new retail location is located at 768 Putney Road in Brattleboro, in the Fairfield Plaza Shopping Center. This newest location will be its eighth location, but will have a different approach from Theory's operations in Massachusetts and Maine.

"Vermont is one of the most interesting regulatory models on the East Coast for cannabis," stated Brandon Pollock, CEO of Theory Wellness. "The emphasis on streamlined licensing for craft farmers will allow for a terrific mix of top-quality products in our dispensary. By focusing on retail, we look forward to showcasing this unique network of local cultivators, many of which have been producing high-quality flower for years."

As part of the opening, Theory will donate 10% of net profits to the Vermont Natural Resources Council, an organization that protects Vermont's natural environments. Theory will be one of around 30 recreational dispensaries in Vermont when it opens its doors this Wednesday.

As of today, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board has approved over 250 licenses for cultivation sites across the state. Theory Wellness Brattleboro, located at 768 Putney Road, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The location adds 10 new jobs to the town, in addition to contributions relating to the 14% in excise taxes on sales.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

