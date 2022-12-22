Theraleaf Cannabis Dispensary Fined $50K For Pesticide Violations As Rash Of Weed-Related Lawsuits Continue

Relentless Enterprises Inc., a licensed cannabis dispensary doing business as Theraleaf, reached a civil settlement with Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, for using a pesticide that was not approved for cannabis while growing weed at its San Jose facility between May and July 2020, reported East Bay Times.

In addition to using the unapproved pesticide, untrained employees were allowed to prepare and apply pesticides to cannabis without wearing the required personal protective equipment (PPE). Workers, without PPE, were also allowed to come and go from rooms where pesticides were used, prosecutors said.

“Retail cannabis dispensaries are part of our community and are required to operate in accordance with the law,” Deputy DA Christopher Judge said in a statement. “The citizens of Santa Clara County have an expectation that their cannabis products are produced in a manner that is safe for consumers and dispensary employees.”

The cannabis dispensary in San Jose agreed to pay a fine of $50,000 and to be bound to a permanent injunction requiring that they will never again improperly use or apply pesticides.

Cannabis Companies And Litigations

Taking cannabis companies to court seems to be on the rise and it looks like the trend is only warming up.

Most recent litigations include:

Dovel & Luner filed a class action lawsuit against Lowell Farms Inc. LOWLF and Cypress Manufacturing Company on behalf of California consumers who purchased cannabis products with inaccurate THC content labels.

Dovel & Luner also filed a similar lawsuit against Ironworks Collective Inc. Stiiizy LLC files a lawsuit against VO Leasing Corp. and its Presidential brand.

Trulieve TCNNF was recently sued in a federal class action suit for firing workers without cause and without giving advance notice.

Vertical Bliss was ordered to pay $128 million to the state of California for the illegal production of millions of cannabis gummies, following a Los Angeles judge’s ruling.

Curaleaf CURLF was ordered to pay $100,000 to settle one of several class-action lawsuits that resulted from mixing up two very different products - one that contained CBD and the other THC.

C3 International Cannabis Co. was sued By US Securities And Exchange Commission

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of AJEL, lindsayfox via Pixabay

Related News

Cannabis Recall Again In Oregon: Potential Presence Of Pesticides In These Products

A Threat To Health: New York City's Illicit Pot Is Full Of Toxins, New Study Reveals

New Bipartisan Bill Aims To Crack Down On Illegal Cannabis Grows & Use Of Dangerous Pesticides