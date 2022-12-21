One In Two Texans Want Legalized Weed, WI Gov Pushes For Marijuana Legalization Again & More Reg Updates

One In Two Texans Wants To Legalize Weed

Texans seem eager for cannabis reform, at least according to the results of a new survey, reported Marijuana Moment.

The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll builds on a previously conducted Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler Poll. It found that 72% of Texans who took part in the survey support marijuana decriminalization.

Over half of those asked (55%) said that possession of both medical and recreational cannabis should be legal in any amount or small amounts. Nearly a third of the survey's participants said that cannabis should be legal only for medical purposes, while only 17% were completely against legalizing marijuana for any purpose.

WI Gov Pushes For Rec Marijuana Legalization Yet Again

The prospects for recreational cannabis legalization are not necessarily dim in Winsconsin, considering that Gov. Tony Evers intends to include the issue in the budget he plans to put before lawmakers early next year, reported WPR.

"It's going to be in the budget," Evers said in an interview on Tuesday. "No question about that."

Evers' new legalization effort, under which users will be able to be 21 to purchase cannabis, "is estimated to generate $166 million in revenue that Evers wants to use to help fund schools."

However, he said GOP lawmakers might be more open to greenlighting the legalization of medical marijuana instead.

"There's an increasing number of people in the Legislature that might be willing to go towards medicinal marijuana," Evers, who defeated his Republican challenger Tim Michels in this year's midterms, said. "If the Legislature can rally around medicinal marijuana, I certainly would sign that bill."

Still, top Senate Republican Devin LeMahieu thinks otherwise.

"I don't think we still have the support in our caucus even for medical marijuana," said LeMahieu in a recent interview with 27 News. "But it's obviously a discussion we'll have as a caucus going forward."

Mississippi Regulators Announce Changes To Medical Cannabis Regulations

Mississippi Department of Health is seeking to amend the state's regulations for the medical cannabis market, reported the National Law Review.

The proposed changes address cultivators, processors, testing facilities, transportation entities, disposal entities and regarding work permits, advertising and marketing, and registry/ID cards.

Some of the notable ones are a provision that requires a qualifying patient to "attend a follow-up visit with the same practitioner the patient originally visited not less than six months from the date the practitioner issued the practitioner certification," as well as a regulation specifying that "while cannabis businesses can have an established internet and social media presence, they cannot display pictures or images of cannabis or cannabis products on these sites."

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Source: Shutterstock