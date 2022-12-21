Santa Claus Is Making Cannabis Deliveries For This California Company, So Don't Be Naughty

California-based Emjay delivery and retail platform is sending out all of its weed deliveries in Los Angeles and San Diego on Santa Claus' sleigh between December 19 and December 24, so be extra nice.

A “Weed” Holiday Season

In Emjay's effort to spark joy in its customers, the company's delivery drivers will wear long white beards, red Santa suits and deliver the goods in cars with deer antlers attached.

Customers lucky enough to receive a visit from Santa are encouraged to take a photo or selfie with them and tag Emjay's Instagram account via Stories. As a little gift for being nice and not naughty, Emjay will DM customers a gift card.

"We're always looking for ways to use the Emjay platform to uplift people's cannabis experience, and so we're happy to have Santa-dressed couriers delivering orders to our customers this holiday season," said Chris Vaughn, CEO of Emjay. "Having Santa couriers is an exciting and festive addition to our offering and for delighting our customers this time of the year.”

In addition to welcoming a Santa courier to your hearth, Emjay is also offering curated holiday "Kushmas Bundles" with $144+ worth of products on sale for $80, discounts on select products, along with food & toy drives, giveaways, and customer appreciation days at their physical stores in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Launched in early 2019, Emjay, with its retail locations in Los Angeles and La Mesa California, is dedicated to “creating the best cannabis shopping experience for consumers."

Emjay offers products such as prerolls, edibles, extracts and vapes in partnership with a wide range of brands such as KIVA, Raw Garden and Jeeter.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy of Manny Becerra On Unsplash