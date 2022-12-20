Urban-gro To Design And Build Cannabis Cultivation Facility For Good Lettuce Company

Good Lettuce Company announced the launch of its first cannabis facility, which is to be located in Pennsville, NJ. The company has been granted a conditional Tier VI cannabis cultivation and manufacturing license, and expects its annual to be approved January 12th, 2023. The company is already working on the facility design and has engaged urban-gro, Inc. UGRO, for the design-build of its turnkey facility.

Travis Ally, CEO of Good Lettuce, stated, “We are excited to announce this project, which represents an incredible opportunity to bring high quality cannabis to New Jersey and to create jobs for the Pennsville community. We chose urban-gro as our design-build partner because of their proven execution, depth of experience in the controlled environment agriculture industry, and the breadth of their capabilities as a turnkey solutions provider. We are looking forward to working with urban-gro to get our facility up and running as fast as possible.”

The facility will be approximately 180,000 square feet once fully built out and will be outfitted with equipment for cultivation, extraction, and other value-added processes. Phase one of the project will encompass roughly 60,000 square feet, with phases two and three adding 120,000 square feet. The company has awarded urban-gro with an initial construction design-build contract of $20 million for phase one of the project.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

