Win Free Weed For Life: Michigan Pot Shop Giving Away Prizes As Part Of 'Reefopoly' Game

The Reef’s Muskegon Heights and Detroit retail locations are giving customers a chance to win a lifetime supply of cannabis through a new game dubbed “Reefopoly.”

offering chance to play for lifetime of free cannabi

Inspired by McDonald’s Monopoly sales promotion game, The Reef dispensaries will be handing out game pieces based on certain purchases at their two store allowing customers to win prizes, reported MLive.

In addition to a lifetime supply of marijuana, the players could also potentially win $100,000 in cash prizes, a Caribbean trip for two, basement grow kits and many other instant prizes.

To participate in Reefopoly customers need to buy within the next six months a product from The Reef’s two new brands, “Cheap $#it” and “Blooominati” to get a game piece containing a unique code.

The player then enters the game piece code online to win the prizes, explained Tim Campbell, one of The Reef owners.

Campbell added that the idea of Reefopoly, as a sales promotion, came with the launch of the new brands.

“Half of the time that I come up with these ideas, I swear somebody’s thinking of the same exact idea somewhere else,” he said. “And I said that we’re going to load, fire and then aim at this one. Let’s just get this to market as fast as possible.”

Related News

Photo: Courtesy of Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash